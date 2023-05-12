The Kent Police Department will be hosting a Gun Buyback event for Kent residents on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the joint Kent Police/Fire Training Center at 24523 116th Ave. SE (map below).

Eligible firearms can be exchanged for Amazon gift cards. The monetary amount on the gift cards is dependent on type of gun being exchanged. Those amounts are described below.

**This is an event is for Kent residents ONLY. In order to qualify, you must bring 2 forms of residency documentation, including a driver’s license and one additional proof of residency, such as a utility bill. **

This Gun Buyback event is a City of Kent Council Initiative led by Kent Councilmember Zandria Michaud.

“I am thankful that Kent is offering this opportunity to our residents to remove unwanted firearms from their homes,” Michaud said. “In the US, gun violence is the number one killer of youth and 60% of gun deaths are suicides. With the increased use of firearms to commit tragic acts, we continue to explore additional ways to improve everyone’s safety. I’m honored to work with our police department in this effort and I hope we will continue to collaborate to find innovative ways to make Kent a safer community for all.”

PLEASE READ THESE IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE EVENT:

Participants are limited to 10 eligible firearms per vehicle in exchange for gift cards. If a participant has more than 10 guns, the participant may turn in the remaining firearms for no compensation.

BEFORE ARRIVING at the Kent Police/Fire Training Center, participants should place all firearms, unloaded and secured, in the trunks of their cars or in a locked area of a truck bed. At no time will participants be allowed to touch firearms at the trade site.

Police officers will ask the driver for permission to open the trunk or locked container and remove the firearms. Once the driver gives consent, an officer will open the trunk/container and retrieve the items being presented for disposal.

After examining the item, the officer will assign the item’s trade value based on the below rates. If the presenter agrees to the compensation amount, the police department will assume possession of the item and a transfer occurs.

In the event that the gift cards run out before the conclusion of the event at 2:00pm, the event will remain open until 2:00pm for anyone who wants to turn in guns without receiving gift cards.

NO COMPENSATION WILL BE GIVEN ONCE THE GIFT CARDS RUN OUT.

Police may accept toy guns, BB/Pellet guns, objects that look like firearms, ammunition, magazines, and other ammunition-feeding devices, but there is no compensation for these items.

The Kent Police Department is under no obligation to collect an item presented for trade. The on-site supervisor has discretion and the final say regarding whether Kent PD collects an item.

Amazon Gift Card Trade Values:

Gift cards will be exchanged for firearms based on the following rates for types of firearms:

ZERO for toy guns, B-B/pellet guns, homemade firearms, non-firing objects that look like firearms, ammunition, magazines and other ammunition-feeding devices, and firearm accessories.

$25 for antique firearms, junk guns, firearms that appear inoperable, receivers/frames only, and bump-fire stocks.

$50 for muzzle-loading firearms manufactured after the U.S. entered WWII (less than 82 years old).

$100 for rifles – .22LR weapons that look like AR-15s or AK-47s are traded as rifles, not as AR- 15s or AK-47s.

$100 for shotguns.

$100 for revolvers.

$200 for pistols and handguns converted to full-automatic.

$250 for AR-15s, AK-47s, and rifle or carbine machine guns.

There is NO additional compensation for scopes, optical sights, lights, or other accessories attached to a weapon.

Because participation is voluntary, if a participant does not agree with the supervisor’s decision the participant is not obligated to turn in the item.

A FIREARM TRANSFER OCCURS WHEN:

A police officer has physical possession of the weapon; and The presenter agrees to relinquish the firearm for the compensation offered.

**No firearm transfer occurs until and unless both 1 and 2 above are satisfied**

If the presenter does not agree to the amount of compensation offered by the police, the officer will return the weapon to the vehicle’s trunk, and no transfer will have occurred.

AFTER A FIREARM IS TRANSFERRED TO THE POLICE DEPARTMENT, THE WEAPON WILL NOT BE RETURNED TO THE PRESENTER.