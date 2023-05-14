As construction gears up in the median of I-5 in SeaTac to begin digging for the new Veterans Drive tunnel, construction crews need to set barrier and restripe new lane configurations on northbound and southbound I-5.

To complete this work, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will require two weeks of overnight lane closures and ramp closures on I-5 between South 200th Street/Military Road and SR 516/Kent Des Moines Road.

Ramp closure information:

11 p.m. Monday, May 15 to 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 – Both eastbound and westbound SR 516 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly.

– Both eastbound and westbound SR 516 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly. 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 to 5 a.m. Friday, May 19 – The South 200th Street/Military Road South on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close nightly.

– The South 200th Street/Military Road South on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close nightly. 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 to 4:30 a.m. Friday, May 19 – The northbound I-5 off-ramp to South 200th Street/Military Road South will close nightly.

Southbound I-5 lane closure information:

8 p.m. Monday, May 15 to 6 a.m. Friday, May 19 – Up to two lanes of southbound I-5 will close nightly between South 204th and South 244th streets, with at least three lanes remaining open for travel.

Northbound I-5 lane closure information:

7 p.m. Monday, May 15 to 4:30 a.m. Friday, May 19 – Up to four lanes of northbound I-5 will close nightly between South 244th and South 204th streets.

– Up to four lanes of northbound I-5 will close nightly between South 244th and South 204th streets. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane of travel from 11:59 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. nightly.

Drivers will follow signed detours for all ramp closures and should plan for additional travel time. This work is the first of two weeks of ramp and lane closures on I-5 in Kent and SeaTac to safely route traffic around a work zone for the SR 509 Completion Project.