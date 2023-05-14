On Saturday morning, May 13, 2023, at approximately 1:39 a.m., Kent Police Officers were dispatched to the 7-11 store at the 22400 block of 83rd Ave South (map below) in reference to a woman inside the store who needed medical aid.

Kent Patrol Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, a 25-year-old SeaTac woman, who was conscious and having troubles breathing. The Regional Fire Authority and Medic one arrived quickly, moved her to the ambulance and provided lifesaving aid. The victim’s condition deteriorated rapidly requiring CPR.

Tragically, the woman did not survive.

Witnesses advised that the victim had been in a verbal dispute with a man just prior to entering the store. The argument escalated, and the man had struck her in the upper body area causing her to fall. The victim and the man appear to be acquainted and this is not considered to be a random incident.

Kent Major Crimes Detectives arrived a short time later to take over the investigation. Multiple witnesses were located and interviewed.

Kent Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the victim entering the store. They are seeking to identify and interview the man seen with the victim.

The King County Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the KPD tip line 253-856-5808 or leave a tip at [email protected].