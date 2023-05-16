Kent Police are seeking assistance locating vulnerable adult Kent male Randolph Codgill, age 60.
Police say that on Monday, May 15, 2023 at approximately 10 a.m., Cogdill left his residence on foot from an adult family home in the 900 block of E. Walnut Street, and stated he was headed to the DSHS on W. Meeker Street.
- Cogdill suffers from heart issues/strokes and has medications he needs to take nightly or else he has issues breathing.
- He was last seen wearing a McDonalds hat, gray polo shirt, gray shorts, and carrying a green grocery bag.
- He is listed as 6’ tall, thin build, about 150-160lbs, blue eyes, and gray/brown hair.
- He left the residence without the walking cane that he normally uses.
Kent Police have been canvassing for witnesses and video. If you have information about Mr. Cogdill’s whereabouts please call 911.
