Kent Police seeking assistance to locate vulnerable adult Randolph Codgill, age 60. Last see at 10 am this morning leaving the 900 block E Walnut & headed on foot to DSHS.

He has medical conditions & may have problems breathing.

Call 911 if you have info about his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/yBF5wECA5y

— Kent Police (@kentpd) May 16, 2023