Kent Police are seeking witnesses to a recent incident where a 25-year-old woman died at a 7-11 store in Kent on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Police say that on Saturday at approximately 1:39 a.m. early Saturday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 7-11 store at the 22400 block of 83rd Ave S. in reference to a woman inside the store who needed medical aid.

The woman passed away despite lifesaving efforts.

Police say that the woman was seen in an argument, and appeared to have been struck at least once, minutes prior to entering the 7-11 store,

Kent Major Crimes Detectives are aware that there are additional witnesses that need to be interviewed.