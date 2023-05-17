The DubSea Fish Sticks 2023 Opening Night will be Saturday, June 3, 2023, with the “first fish,” er…”pitch” set for 6:35 p.m., and tickets are selling fast!

The Sticks will take on the new expansion Pacific International League franchise, The Gumberoos at Mel Olson Stadium at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (map bel0w).

Tickets are $12 each, and Kids ages 3 & Under are admitted free and do not need a ticket.

All seating is first come first serve.

Tickets may be printed at home or shown on a mobile device.

“We look forward to seeing you at Mel Olson Stadium!”

Mel Olson Stadium inside of Steve Cox Memorial Park is a King County Park and all King County Park rules along with DubSea Fish Sticks policies will be enforced.