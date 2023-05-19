Two highway projects will combine their work zones on I-5 in the Kent/Des Moines area through at least mid-June.

Travelers in both directions of I-5 will encounter multiple lane reductions and ramp closures nightly between South 272nd Street and Military Road South.

One construction crew working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes on northbound I-5, south of the SR 516 interchange. The other crew is continuing work in both directions of I-5 between approximately SR 516 north and Military Road South for the SR 509 Completion Project.

For the next several weeks, both directions of I-5 may have up to four lanes closed overnight, leaving at least one lane open for travel. Ramps at the Military Road and SR 516 interchanges will also close at times. Closures for Saturday, May 20 through Friday, May 26 are:

Saturday, May 20 to the morning of Sunday, May 21:

At least two northbound lanes remain open between South 272nd Street and SR 516 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

At least three southbound lanes remain open between SR 516 and South 244th Street from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sunday, May 21 to the morning of Monday, May 22:

At least two northbound lanes remain open between South 272nd Street and SR 516 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Monday, May 22 to the morning of Friday, May 26:

At least one northbound lane remains open nightly between South 272nd Street and Military Road from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

At least one southbound lane remains open nightly between Military Road South and South 244th Street from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers may also encounter a rolling slowdown. This work is weather dependent.

Ramp closures:

Monday, May 22 to the morning of Wednesday, May 24: The South 200th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday, May 23 to the morning of Friday May 26: The southbound I-5 exit to SR 516 will be closed nightly from 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Preserving I-5

Portions of I-5 are now more than 50 years old. When it was built, designers expected the concrete to last about 25 years. Replacing select broken concrete panels extends the life of the interstate and preserves this vital lifeline for commuters and freight.

SR 509 Completion Project

The SR 509 Completion Project is part of the Puget Sound Gateway Program. This project completes a critical freight corridor and improves access to I-5, the Port of Seattle and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. It builds a new four-lane expressway between I-5 and SR 509’s current end near the airport. When complete in 2028, it will create a new north-south alternative to I-5 between Seattle and south King County.

People can receive real-time travel information via the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map, or by following the WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.