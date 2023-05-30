Puget Sound Fire has partnered with Renton Regional Fire Authority and Valley Regional Fire Authority to expand its CPR/AED/First Aid training to the community, starting June 10, 2023:

Whether you’re looking for training for personal knowledge, or certification has been mandated by your employer, our program has the training and standardized curriculum to provide you the skills you need.

Enhancements to our program include:

More courses available throughout the year. The flexibility to take CPR/AED/First Aid separately, or a full day combination of both. Simple and easy online registration and payment. A two-year certification card that you receive immediately after completing the class.



Class Cost:

Adult CPR/AED – $30.00 Adult First Aid – $30.00 Adult CPR/AED/First Aid – $60.00



Helpful Information

Please pre-register for the classes, as drop-ins are not accepted on the day of class.

Both CPR/AED/First Aid courses meet WISHA and OSHA requirements.

Our classes are not for healthcare providers or those who need pediatric specific training.

For corporate/onsite classes, please register using the link below.

Join us for our next informative CPR/AED/First Aid course and learn the basic skills you need to help save a life!

Friends & Family Basic CPR/First Aid

If you are looking for a more basic, non-certification class, we also offer Friends & Family CPR and First Aid training. The CPR taught in this course is hands only (no breaths), can be customized to your audience, and is ideal for training community groups, parents, grandparents and the like.

For more information on Friends & Family CPR, please contact:

Melanie Taylor, Public Education Department at (253) 856-4482 or Email [email protected].