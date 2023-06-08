On Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at about 10:30 a.m., Kent Patrol Officers responded to the 21100 block of 91st Place South (map below) to reports of a man with a machete in the woods.

Police say that Officers arrived quickly and learned that a subject, who later claimed to be on Fentanyl, had threatened the father of his girlfriend/grandfather to their child, with a machete.

The father backed away and called 911 for assistance.

Multiple Officers quickly arrived to look for the suspect, and King County’s Guardian 1 helicopter leant a hand, (a rotor?) as well.

The suspect, a 34-year-old transient man, was eventually located and taken into custody without further incident.

The incident started when the victim approached the suspect while looking for his adult daughter. The father and girlfriend were not injured.

Due to his claim of recently using Fentanyl, the suspect was arrested, medically checked, then booked into the King County Jail on Felony Harassment Domestic Violence.

Kent Officers were diligent in their search, and used excellent tactics and de-escalation techniques to take the suspect into custody.

Domestic Violence Victim Resources: