Come celebrate your hometown 2023 WHL Champs the Seattle Thunderbirds at the Kent Historical Museum at a special limited time exhibit from Sept. 16 to Oct. 14, 2023.

If you would like to get up close and personal with Seattle Thunderbirds memorabilia, this will be your chance!

Organizers will be opening the exhibit with special guests and activities on Saturday, Sept. 16, from Noon – 4 p.m.

“You won’t want to miss it!:

More info at:

https://kenthistoricalmuseum.org/seattle-thunderbirds

The Kent Historical Museum is located at 855 E Smith Street, Kent, WA 98030: