Are are invited to join in on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. for the celebratory launch of the new space-themed Kherson Park.

“The blast off for this new space-themed park will be astronomical!”

Festivities include:

  • Recognition of our “engineers” and “launch crew”
  • Imaginary rides on an interactive Lunar Rover replica
  • “Earth sightings” from insider a Lunar Lander play structure
  • “Rocket launches” from the Mission Control desk
  • Special ribbon cutting ceremony
  • Light refreshments
  • Giveaways
  • Augmented reality features on the NEW Space for Kidz app to make your park experience out-of-this-world!

“See you on launch day!”

WALL EPosterALSO…save the date for a free screening of “WALL-E” on Friday, June 2, 2023!

Help kick off the countdown to summer fun at an out-of-this world evening to come and experience your new park.

Enjoy the space-themed playground and try out the Space for Kidz app that complements the play elements, pick up some Kent Parks freebies, grab dinner from onsite food trucks, and then grab a seat on the lawn for a showing of WALL-E on the park’s new projector!

Stay tuned for more details.