Are are invited to join in on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. for the celebratory launch of the new space-themed Kherson Park.

“The blast off for this new space-themed park will be astronomical!”

Festivities include:

Recognition of our “engineers” and “launch crew”

Imaginary rides on an interactive Lunar Rover replica

“Earth sightings” from insider a Lunar Lander play structure

“Rocket launches” from the Mission Control desk

Special ribbon cutting ceremony

Light refreshments

Giveaways

Augmented reality features on the NEW Space for Kidz app to make your park experience out-of-this-world!

“See you on launch day!”

ALSO…save the date for a free screening of “WALL-E” on Friday, June 2, 2023!

Help kick off the countdown to summer fun at an out-of-this world evening to come and experience your new park.

Enjoy the space-themed playground and try out the Space for Kidz app that complements the play elements, pick up some Kent Parks freebies, grab dinner from onsite food trucks, and then grab a seat on the lawn for a showing of WALL-E on the park’s new projector!

Stay tuned for more details.