Are are invited to join in on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. for the celebratory launch of the new space-themed Kherson Park.
“The blast off for this new space-themed park will be astronomical!”
Festivities include:
- Recognition of our “engineers” and “launch crew”
- Imaginary rides on an interactive Lunar Rover replica
- “Earth sightings” from insider a Lunar Lander play structure
- “Rocket launches” from the Mission Control desk
- Special ribbon cutting ceremony
- Light refreshments
- Giveaways
- Augmented reality features on the NEW Space for Kidz app to make your park experience out-of-this-world!
“See you on launch day!”
ALSO…save the date for a free screening of “WALL-E” on Friday, June 2, 2023!
Help kick off the countdown to summer fun at an out-of-this world evening to come and experience your new park.
Enjoy the space-themed playground and try out the Space for Kidz app that complements the play elements, pick up some Kent Parks freebies, grab dinner from onsite food trucks, and then grab a seat on the lawn for a showing of WALL-E on the park’s new projector!
Stay tuned for more details.
