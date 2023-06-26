All are invited to Van Doren’s Landing Park (21901 Russell Road; map below) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to celebrate the completion of the park renovations and the Lower Russell Levee Setback and Habitat project.

“We look forward to commemorating this incredible joint project between the City of Kent and the King County Flood Control District,” organizers said.

Come and join the fun – the Grand Opening Celebration kicks off at 10 a.m.

Festivities include:

Speakers

Formal Ribbon Cutting

Light Refreshments

Giveaways

Van Doren’s Landing Park is located at 21901 Russell Road: