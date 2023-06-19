From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

Vandals targeted and damaged a fiber optic cable line in Tukwila over the weekend, causing a service outage for numerous Comcast/Xfinity customers in the South King County area.

In addition to Tukwila, the outage also affected neighboring cities of Burien, Renton, and Kent, as confirmed by the company.

Workers were able to restore service at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident started Friday night when the fiber optic line located on the 14600 block of 51st Avenue South (map below) was tampered with, according to Tukwila Police. To repair the damage, crews had to temporarily remove trees obstructing access to the affected part of the line.

As a result of the vandalism, customers in the impacted areas were left without cable, telephone and internet services, for an extended period.

Local authorities are actively investigating the incident and seeking to identify the perpetrators responsible for the disruptive act.

Tukwila Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in their ongoing investigation.