Vogel’s Carpet & Flooring Ribbon Cutting will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Join the Kent Chamber team and members in celebrating Vogel’s Carpet & Flooring and their new Kent location!

Vogel’s Carpet and Flooring has been serving the North Seattle community for more than 3 decades. Now, they are pleased to present their new additional location in Kent. Perfectly positioning them to serve the whole South King County community. You’ll discover the Vogel’s difference with enhanced selection, personal service and expert installation. It’s why they say “ Complexities managed. Flooring made simple.”

Come join them for an Open House From 4 – 7 p.m. as they officially “Cut the Ribbon” on their Kent showroom located at 115 E. Willis Street (map below).

The ribbon will be cut at 5 p.m. followed by mix and mingle until 7 p.m. with snacks, beverages, and good company.

“Come celebrate with them!”

Contact:

Vogel’s Carpet & Flooring

115 E. Willis Street

Kent, WA 98032

Phone: (253) 251-9103

Website: https://www.vogelscarpet.com

Email: [email protected]

