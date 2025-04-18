Want to get out and do something interesting? There’s something for everyone in our South King County Fine Arts Roundup column by Amy Robinson.

MUSIC

“Rhythm and Rhymes Story Hour”

Auburn Symphony Orchestra

Postmark Center for the Arts, Auburn

Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.

“Join Auburn Symphony Orchestra and the Auburn Public Library for Rhythm and Rhymes Story Hour! Enjoy a fun, interactive music presentation with ASO musicians followed by a story read-aloud with an Auburn librarian. This FREE program is best for ages 3-8 but families of all ages are encouraged to attend. Take home a craft kit to continue the fun at home!”

Admission is free.

THEATRE AND STORYTELLING

“The Sandwich Ministry“

Burien Actors Theatre

Kennedy Catholic High School, Burien

April 18 – May 11, 2025 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays

“Following a once-in-a-century storm, three women come back together to make sandwiches for neighbors who have been displaced. Together, despite their differences, they look for purpose in a time of uncertainty and try to provide support to each other and others.

“This touching story of hope and healing will brighten your day. Sandwiches made during performances will be donated to Transform Burien to feed our neighbors in need.”

Adults $25 Seniors $20 Students $5, with the exception of Saturday April 19 ($13 for all tickets) and Sunday April 20 ($7 for all tickets). Additionally, BAT has a policy that if seats are available, no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.

“National Poetry Month Celebration”

Postmark Center for the Arts, Auburn

Friday, April 25, 6-8 p.m.

“Join us for a poetry celebration at Postmark Center for the Arts! Enjoy light refreshment and partake in this yearly celebration of literary art. Featured Readers: Poets Carlos Nieto and Clara Olivo will be the featured poets for this celebration of literary arts. Blood Dawn of the Inti Sun: Written by Auburn’s Poet Laureate Mateo Bracken and composed by Mina Pariseau, this chamber opera is a poetic retelling of an iconic Inca story detailing the beginnings of the capitol of the Inca empire. This performance will include an artist talk with the writer and composer, as well as a Q&A session for its performers.”

VISUAL ARTS

“Wool and Flowers”

Trisha Gilmore

Highline Heritage Museum, Burien

April – June, 2025

Admission is free for the gallery only. Click here for more info.

Open every week Thursday – Sunday 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

“Seattle Print Arts Annual Print Exchange“

Postmark Center for the Arts, Auburn

April 16 – July 19, 2025

“The 2025 Annual Seattle Print Arts Print Exchange invites Seattle Print Arts (SPA) members to showcase their work in an unjuried celebration of fine art printmaking. This exhibition highlights the diversity and creativity of both traditional and non-traditional printmaking, fostering knowledge sharing, professional development, and community engagement within the vibrant SPA network. “

Visitors welcome Wednesdays (12:00-4:00), Thursday (12:00-6:00), Friday (12:00-4:00).

Admission is free.

