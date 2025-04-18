Walking by the boats sitting in the still water of my marina, I passed by an older guy walking an old dog. I nodded at the guy and smiled at the dog as we made eye contact. His eyes and the look on his face reminded me of my old dog, Diego.

I spent the next few minutes thinking about my dog. I remembered his good nature and his love of water, particularly a garden hose sprayed straight into his face as he barked and jumped and bit the water. I remembered his sneaky food-thievery when my kids were little and the live self-sex shows he performed at many well-attended outdoor events in my yard. I remember him fondly and smile at his memory. I feel happy and sad at the same time.

Life works much like this, I think. Happiness and sadness aren’t opposites, and may be closely related. They both speak to the same part of us – the part that cares. They both understand it and open it up and give it life. And, we’re reminded that we have this important part.

For this reason, I’ll accept the sadness living next to my happiness. They both tell us when we love something. And, with the flat water of my sea stretching across the channel to touch my island, I’m glad to know the happiness and the sadness, and the loving story they tell.

