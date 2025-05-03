As he enters hospice care at home and gets ready for his “final lap,” beloved local racing legend Steve Huff is reflecting on a life lived at full throttle, one marked not only by record-setting runs, but by the deep admiration of a community he has inspired with his passion, generosity and grit.

Huff has been a force in racing for over 27 years, setting numerous records in multiple vehicles. He could design, build and race anything he set his mind to. He’s also been a mentor to many youth, and it doesn’t hurt that he’s a smart, ambitious, charming, good-looking dude with amazing charisma, a great sense of humor, and that rare “star” quality that makes you think he is, or should be, a celebrity.

He first launched his racing career in open-wheel cars and go-karts, and quickly made a name for himself as a custom motorcycle builder, crafting high-end bikes for clients including members of Alice in Chains, Candlebox, and MMA fighter Daniel Eng.

But in November 2020, Huff was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic upper tract urothelial cancer, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. The disease had spread to his bones, including a tumor bundle on his L3 vertebrae that had eroded approximately 45% of the bone, leading to a vertebral fracture while he was standing in his kitchen. Huff underwent three rounds of radiation therapy and six cycles of chemotherapy as well as immunotherapy. Despite the severity of his diagnosis, he continued his racing career, setting new world records and inspiring many others to never give up.

Six Major Racing Records

Among the 20+ world and national speed records and numerous championships, the following are six of his highlights:

First pro-dragster motorcycle record in Woodburn, OR, breaking his first record in motorcycle at 180 mph around 2000-2001.

First time going 200 mph on top fuel Harley in Bristol, TN, with Jim McClure by his side.

Canadian top fuel Harley record at over 202 mph.

First in his motorcycle class (80” push rod) to break the 200 mph barrier land speed record with one exceeding 202 mph.

First-ever 200 mph electric drag car in history, eventually setting record at over 202 mph.

Finally his only national championship was in 2022 hydroplane 350 pro-lite class in his bright orange “Faster Than Cancer” boat.

200 MPH Dream Realized in Electric Dragster

Founder of Huff Motorsports in SeaTac and creator of the world’s fastest electric dragster, Huff made history as the first person to exceed 200 miles per hour in an electric drag car. He said he was inspired to break the 200 mph barrier in electric drag racing after learning that legendary driver “Big Daddy” Don Garlits was leading the charge to be the first to do so.

“Don was already the first many times over and is considered the best in drag racing – I want to be the best,” Huff said. “When people said it couldn’t be done, I wanted to prove it could.”

Huff called the electric 200 mph goal “one of the last remaining milestones in drag racing,” and said surpassing it against Garlits was a defining moment.

“That record meant I no longer had to introduce myself in the racing world – I was instantly the guy who beat Don Garlits,” he said. “And that’s a very small group of people who can say that.”

His record-setting electric dragster remains his proudest achievement, at least in racing.

“Beyond that, the electric car was the best team I’ve ever assembled, including partnering with Larry Carroll,” he added. “Larry also helped inspire the connection to my community.”

“It was my design from concept to driving and racing,” he said. “Putting a clutch in an electric car was something no one else was talking about. It showed all aspects of my team’s inventive style.”

Diagnosed with cancer years ago, Huff kept going, driven by the mantra that would later inspire the name of his signature dragster, “Faster Than Cancer.”

“I have always been faster than my competitors,” Huff said. “After the diagnosis, I just needed to keep ahead of the cancer as long as possible. And we did for a lot of years.”

Watch our video about his world-record electric dragster run from Aug. 19, 2020:

Faster Than Cancer

Huff founded the Faster Than Cancer Foundation after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in November, 2020. Defying a grim prognosis that would sideline most humans, Huff continued racing, setting a world speed record in his electric dragster and winning a Pro-Lite hydroplane championship, all while undergoing serious treatment.

His nonprofit aims to inspire, educate, and support the cancer-fighting community by highlighting stories of resilience and providing scholarships for trades-based education. Through his foundation, Huff channels his passion for speed and innovation into empowering students and promoting career pathways in the skilled trades.

A True ‘Speed Geek‘

In addition to breaking records on the track, Huff had been developing a TV show series pitch called “Speed Geeks” with Adam Carolla and Nate Adams of Chassy Media, aimed at bringing the excitement of engineering, innovation and racing to a broader audience. The show would highlight unconventional builds, electric vehicles, speed records and the creative minds behind high-performance machines, as well as behind-the-scenes true tales of racing and more.

I was personally honored to have collaborated with Huff on this project, helping shape the storytelling and production, and even filmed a few pilot segments. It would have been a passion-fueled production that reflected Steve’s belief in making speed, science and opportunity accessible to everyone, especially the next generation of innovators. Huff definitely had the ability and star power to become the “Bill Nye of Racing,” and it was an honor to have worked with him on it.

A Self-Described ‘Alternate Learner’

A self-described “alternate learner,” Huff has also devoted himself to education and mentorship, especially for kids on the autism spectrum. His own experience with ADHD and OCD, he says, became a competitive edge.

“The ADHD mind can become your superpower when you know how to focus it to your advantage,” he said. “We don’t quit when we are tired, we quit when we are done.”

Asked what advice he’d give the next generation, Huff kept it simple:

“Be great. You can do it no matter where you came from. Just. Be. Great.”

His final reminder: “Never give up.”

His Proudest Accomplishments

For Huff, speed records and racing victories tell only part of his story. Though he has tested himself against the world’s best and etched his name into motorsports history, it’s the quieter work, like mentoring students, many of whom are neurodiverse or come from backgrounds like his own, that he holds closest to his heart.

“My accomplishments on track have been many,” he told South King Media. “The racing history I have made is something I am very proud of. I have tested myself against the best in the world and won.

“But what i am most proud of is the work I have done with students, most of whom are on the spectrum and from similar backgrounds as I am. I was taught by the best and ultimately became the teacher. My success was never measured by profit and being a Champion has less to do with racing and more about what you do off track. I am most proud of what I have accomplished off track.”

Huff Defying Expectations

In an update from longtime friend Jill Andrews, Huff is once again defying expectations. Thanks to a new pain pump, he’s finally feeling some relief and was able to get meaningful rest for the first time in days.

A care plan is now in place, with his friend Dash staying with him nightly and loved ones including Melanie, Buck, Jill and his brother rotating in to support as needed.

“Steve’s teammates — who are truly his family — have raced alongside him for over 30 years, always knowing that every time we strapped him into that five-point harness and patted his helmet, there was a chance he might not come back,” Andrews told South King Media. “That’s just the nature of the kind of racing Steve does, and the way he lives his life: no exceptions, no excuses, always chasing the absolute best. And knowing Steve, he’ll keep fighting until the gas tank’s empty or the motor blows up…ha!”

Everyone at South King Media is holding Steve and his crew close in our hearts as he navigates this stage of his incredible journey.

Videos

Steve Huff BREAKS EV Dragster WORLD RECORD:

World’s Fastest Electric Racer Opens Up About Emotional Cancer Battle:

