Mothers of all ages and interests are easy to shop for at Zenith Holland Nursery and Gifts in Des Moines because of their incredible selection and easy to shop layout.

From the moment you drive up, you will find so many items to delight a gardener mom. From beautiful pottery of all sizes to last for years, to trellises, yard art and statuary of an enduring quality, the choices abound. Their potting soils are in easy reach to load up in your car and and kept dry and safe from the weather. And that’s before you even get in the door.

Once inside the artfully merchandised spaces, you will find yourself drawn in to discover so many treasures. For moms who love to cook you’ll find delightful culinary spices and products from “Finch and Fennel,” whose packaging includes clever QR codes leading to recipes and ideas for making the most of their varied products. Along with other cooking implements, you will find the very popular “Mason Cash” ceramics designed in the UK. These pieces are collectible and highly prized for their utility and textural beauty. Hint: these would make lovely wedding and birthday gifts for anyone on your list – not just mom.

Traveller and fashion moms will love the “Barefoot Dreams” line and new imminently packable and free flowing linen choices from “La Lou.” Paired with a ingenious “insect repellent” scarf or hat she is stylishly prepared for anything. According to owner Lyn, “they really do work!” Repelling insects by using innovated repellant technology. Also in the apparel corner you’ll find well made “Will“ leather goods, satchels, handbags and more. So many of the products you will find are locally or artisan made and designed to last for years to come.

Mom deserves some pampering so be sure to visit their personal care and body delights section. Lotions, balms and even CBD oil infused products will soothe and delight hardworking limbs. Don’t forget the luxury candles to fill her space with fragrant beauty. Choose from an inspiring selection of gardening and cooking books filled with ideas and information to elevate mom’s skills.

You can’t go wrong with fresh flower bouquets modestly priced at just $15.00 – pluck them from their new refrigerator space in the charming garden shed. Or choose form the vast array of houseplants, bed plants, trees and shrubs. Just in now, David Austin roses are in beautiful bud and bloom. These will delight mom for years to come planted in the garden to return again each year. Zenith Holland Nursery is also known for their stunning hanging baskets which can deliver a colorful greeting for months to come. All of the plants at Zenith Holland are high quality, chosen from the best growers for their unique varieties and well suited for our climate.

Can’t decide? Gift certificates are always appreciated as the gift of choosing, inviting mother to wander through the greenhouses and discover exactly what she wants.

Time’s ticking, come visit today to see all that’s in store. Zenith holland Nursery and gifts is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Honor mom, or treat yourself, you’ll find it all in Des Moines, by the Sound!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Open Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Phone: (206) 878-7002