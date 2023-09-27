Did someone say Theatre Batter’s season was over?

They lied.

Cricket’s New Dance Show – on a stage of water – will be performed this Friday night, Sept. 29. This innovative production, led by Cricket Neiss and dancers from our community, will create art on the watery set of Deep Purple Wiggle once more.

Admission is FREE to this new performance with dance of multiple styles, accessible to all ages.

The show starts at 8 p.m. this Friday night, Sept. 29 at Theatre Battery at Kent Station.

Reserve tickets at theatrebattery.org or walk up at the door.

Ground floor theater, street level, wheel-chair accessible, with free parking.

NOTE: audience members may be splashed with water.

Theatre Battery is located at 438 Ramsay Way #107, Kent, WA 98032: