The first round of results are in for the 2023 Primary Election, and initial returns for Kent City Council favor John Boyd and Kelly Wiggans-Crawford for Position No. 3.

The top two vote-getters in each race will move on to the Nov. 7 General Election.

City of Kent

Ballots Counted: 9,270

Registered Voters: 70,604 • 13.13%

Kent City Council Position No. 3:

Kelly Wiggans-Crawford: 2,011 • 22.97%

Jamie Lee: 1,814 • 20.72%

John Boyd: 3,129 • 35.74%

Michael Ferguson: 851 • 9.72%

Cody T. Clark: 886 • 10.12%

Kent School District No. 415

Ballots Counted: 15,313

Registered Voters: 103,093 • 14.85%

Director District No. 3:

Leslie Kae Hamada: 6,859 • 48.63%

Lizz Morgan: 1,171 • 8.30%

Stephanie Lawson: 2,544 • 18.04%

Donald Cook: 3,383 • 23.98 %

City of Auburn

Ballots Counted: 6,064

Registered Voters: 38,963 • 15.56 %

Council Position No. 5:

Robyn Mulenga: 2,231 • 38.67%

Clinton Taylor: 2,836 • 49.15%

Adeeb Altallal: 666 • 11.54%

Council Position No. 7:

Brian Lott: 2,507 • 43.51%

Hanan Amer: 3,001 • 52.08%

Ofa Langi: 218 • 3.78%

King County

Ballots Counted: 264,617

Registered Voters: 1,377,323 • 19.15%

Proposition No. 1 (Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy):

Approved: 179,624 • 69.51%

Rejected: 78,775 • 30.49%

The next round of returns will be released on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m.