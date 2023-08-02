The first round of results are in for the 2023 Primary Election, and initial returns for Kent City Council favor John Boyd and Kelly Wiggans-Crawford for Position No. 3.

The top two vote-getters in each race will move on to the Nov. 7 General Election.

City of Kent

Ballots Counted: 9,270

Registered Voters: 70,604 • 13.13%

Kent City Council Position No. 3:

  • Kelly Wiggans-Crawford: 2,011 • 22.97%
  • Jamie Lee: 1,814 • 20.72%
  • John Boyd: 3,129 • 35.74%
  • Michael Ferguson: 851 • 9.72%
  • Cody T. Clark: 886 • 10.12%

Kent School District No. 415

Ballots Counted: 15,313

Registered Voters: 103,093 • 14.85%

Director District No. 3:

  • Leslie Kae Hamada: 6,859 • 48.63%
  • Lizz Morgan: 1,171 • 8.30%
  • Stephanie Lawson: 2,544 • 18.04%
  • Donald Cook: 3,383 • 23.98 %

City of Auburn

Ballots Counted: 6,064

Registered Voters: 38,963 • 15.56 %

Council Position No. 5:

  • Robyn Mulenga: 2,231 • 38.67%
  • Clinton Taylor: 2,836 • 49.15%
  • Adeeb Altallal: 666 • 11.54%

Council Position No. 7:

  • Brian Lott: 2,507 • 43.51%
  • Hanan Amer: 3,001 • 52.08%
  • Ofa Langi: 218 • 3.78%

King County

Ballots Counted: 264,617

Registered Voters: 1,377,323 • 19.15%

Proposition No. 1 (Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy):

  • Approved: 179,624 • 69.51%
  • Rejected: 78,775 • 30.49%

The next round of returns will be released on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

