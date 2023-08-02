The first round of results are in for the 2023 Primary Election, and initial returns for Kent City Council favor John Boyd and Kelly Wiggans-Crawford for Position No. 3.
The top two vote-getters in each race will move on to the Nov. 7 General Election.
City of Kent
Ballots Counted: 9,270
Registered Voters: 70,604 • 13.13%
Kent City Council Position No. 3:
- Kelly Wiggans-Crawford: 2,011 • 22.97%
- Jamie Lee: 1,814 • 20.72%
- John Boyd: 3,129 • 35.74%
- Michael Ferguson: 851 • 9.72%
- Cody T. Clark: 886 • 10.12%
Kent School District No. 415
Ballots Counted: 15,313
Registered Voters: 103,093 • 14.85%
Director District No. 3:
- Leslie Kae Hamada: 6,859 • 48.63%
- Lizz Morgan: 1,171 • 8.30%
- Stephanie Lawson: 2,544 • 18.04%
- Donald Cook: 3,383 • 23.98 %
City of Auburn
Ballots Counted: 6,064
Registered Voters: 38,963 • 15.56 %
Council Position No. 5:
- Robyn Mulenga: 2,231 • 38.67%
- Clinton Taylor: 2,836 • 49.15%
- Adeeb Altallal: 666 • 11.54%
Council Position No. 7:
- Brian Lott: 2,507 • 43.51%
- Hanan Amer: 3,001 • 52.08%
- Ofa Langi: 218 • 3.78%
King County
Ballots Counted: 264,617
Registered Voters: 1,377,323 • 19.15%
Proposition No. 1 (Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy):
- Approved: 179,624 • 69.51%
- Rejected: 78,775 • 30.49%
The next round of returns will be released on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m.