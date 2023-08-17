The final full weekend of lane reductions on southbound SR 167 in Kent will start this Friday, Aug. 18, and continue through Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, for ongoing repairs to a bridge just north of SR 516/Willis Street.

Nightly lane reductions in the same area also are planned Aug. 21-25.

For the weekend work, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close one southbound lane at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and a second lane by 11 p.m., leaving the left lane open. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

After the weekend work finishes, crews will close two lanes of southbound SR 167 nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, to Friday morning, Aug. 25, to complete construction on the project. Final lane striping on the bridge is planned for mid-September once the new pavement has time to fully cure.

For the latest construction closure information, visit WSDOT’s real-time travel map, download the mobile app or sign up for WSDOT’s email updates.