MIBBB Fest – celebrating our local connection to the mythology of the iconic Men in Black – will feature three days of memorable and quirky events based on little-known Puget Sound history, from June 21-23, 2024.

In June 1947, in the first UFO sighting during the Summer of the Saucers, a Tacoma man reported seeing six flying discs while boating near Maury Island. The next day, he was visited by a man in a black suit and hat who told Dahl to keep quiet about what he had seen.

The Men in Black Birthday Bash (MIBBB) was created to commemorate this first-ever Men in Black encounter. MIBBB Fest has now expanded to three days.

Tickets for all MIBBB events are available at EventBrite .

MIBBB Film + Dance Party – Friday, June 21

5:30-6:30 p.m.: VIP Pre-Party at Marina Mercantile 22341 Marine View Dr S. Des Moines

7:00-11:00 p.m.: Curated short films from around the world to get your X-Files vibe on AND an amazing space-themed after-party with Seattle’s very own BOOTS! go-go party dancers. Des Moines. Tickets include popcorn, beverages, beer and wine. 21+, ID required.

Harper Studios, 605 S 223rd St., Des Moines:

Men in Black Birthday Bash – Saturday, June 22, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

The cosplay party that celebrates the start of it all! Guests come dressed as Men in Black or in black-and-white attire. Tickets include music by DJ MI2, entertainment and light snacks. Wine, cider and beer for purchase. 21+, ID required.

Quarterdeck, 22307 Dock Ave S,, Des Moines:

MIBBB Games – Sunday, June 23, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

The Official Men In Black Birthday Bash Debrief, with over 50 classic arcade games (including Space Invaders), a space-themed soundtrack, and over 40 ice cold craft beers and ciders for purchase. All ages.

Waterland Arcade, 22306 Marine View Drive S., Des Moines:

About MIBBB Fest

MIBBB Fest is held each year on or about June 22. On that date in 1947, Harold Dahl of Tacoma was visited by a Man in Black, after Dahl reported an encounter with flying saucers. This is the first recorded appearance of the iconic Men in Black. The saucer sighting, while Dahl was on his boat off the shores of Maury Island, is recounted in the film The Maury Island Incident, MIBBB Fest is held annually on the shores of Puget Sound, in view of Maury Island. To learn more, visit MIB622.com and follow MIBBB Fest on Facebook and Instagram.