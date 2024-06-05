Meet Brooklyn, Regional Animal Services of King County’s (RASKC) Pet of the Week! Two-year-old Boxer mix Brooklyn came to RASKC as a stray and is looking for his new home. He is a spirited, independent dog with a fun-loving personality!

Brooklyn is full of energy and loves to play! Brooklyn can be a bit scared of strangers at first and will sometimes bark. He is also a very smart dog who is practicing sit, stay, come, down, and shake at the shelter.

Brooklyn is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped! Extended through June, you can “Pick Your Price” when you adopt an adult dog (six months or older) from RASKC. Adoption fees are $25, $50, $75, or $100, plus a pet license fee if applicable. Brooklyn’s adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup.

Brooklyn wants to find his new fur-ever home where he can feel safe and loved! Visit Brooklyn at RASKC weekdays from Noon to 5 p.m. and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m.

