EDITOR’S NOTE : This story has been revised to reflect that gun lockboxes are being provided by the King County Regional Office of Gun Violence and not the Kent Police Department.

If you have a firearm and need a lockbox to store it, you can get one at no cost this Friday, June 7, 2024.

Lockboxes are being provided by the King County Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention from 1:30 – 3 p.m. in the space between Kent City Hall and the Police Department.

The giveaway is being held in observance of Gun Violence Awareness Day to increase awareness about the impact of gun violence.

“Join the Regional Peacekeepers Collective, King County Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention, King County Lock It Up Program, Alliance for Gun Responsibility, grassroots organizations and municipal partners as we raise awareness and pass out free gun lockboxes and more across King County. Together, we can end gun violence!”

Lockbox distributions will begin following opening remarks.

Police add that safe storage of firearms is a key component in community safety and responsible gun ownership.

“We offer our thanks to our community partners for their support in this endeavor.”