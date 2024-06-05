Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla has announced changes to the state law regarding police vehicle pursuits, which goes into effect this Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The revisions, brought about by the passage of voter-led Initiative 2113, remove previous restrictions and allow officers to pursue individuals who violate the law.

Chief Padilla expressed gratitude to the more than 400,000 Washington residents who advocated for this legislative change.

“I am pleased that an essential tool to combat crime has been restored,” Chief Padilla said. “While I am in strong support of providing our officers the best ability to do their job, I want to assure the community that we will continue to exercise restraint, ensuring we do what we can to minimize the risk posed to the community.

“KPD policy and practice require a disciplined approach to vehicle pursuits, in which we terminate pursuits when the risk outweighs the need to apprehend the offender. That hasn’t changed,” he emphasized.

Chief Padilla highlighted improvements in training, tools, and equipment, as well as advancements in pursuit intervention technology, which will enhance the department’s ability to monitor and regulate pursuits effectively.

To the community, Padilla conveyed respect and appreciation for the trust restored in the police department.

“We will continually work to live up to the authority you have granted us,” he assured.

He also issued the following warning to criminal offenders:

“The free pass to commit crime has been revoked, and KPD will be relentless in our efforts to bring you to justice.”

Chief Padilla concluded by reaffirming his commitment to serving and protecting the community.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve and protect,” he said.

Here’s Padilla’s full statement: