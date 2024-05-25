Meet delightful Duke, RASKC’s Pet of the Week! Duke is a four-year-old Alaskan Malamute/German Shepherd mix who was originally brought to RASKC as a stray last January.

At 74 pounds, Duke would bring a lot of love and energy to your home! Duke does best when he receives a lot of exercise and enrichment. He is a “playgroup pal” so please ask RASKC staff about Duke’s interactions with other dogs at the shelter in playgroups. He can be choosy, however, so he might be best as the only dog in the home or will need a slow and skilled introduction to other dogs in the family. Duke does need a bit of help with resource guarding, especially around food.

Duke is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped! During the month of May, you can “Pick Your Price” when you adopt an adult dog (six months or older) from RASKC. Adoption fees are $25, $50, $75, or $100, plus a pet license fee if applicable. Duke’s adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup.

If you and your family might be ready to open your heart and home to this sweetie, please visit Duke sometime soon! RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S. in Kent and is open to potential adopters weekdays from Noon to 5 p.m., and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m.

