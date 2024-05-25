Tickets for the spectacular 25th Anniversary Bayside Ball – coming Saturday, June 8, 2024 and hosted by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation – are still available.

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation is celebrating 25 years of building community with its 25th Anniversary Bayside Ball, a spectacular FUNdraising event taking place on Saturday, June 8, at the Des Moines Yacht Club.

This fundraising event will feature a live performance by Joey Jewell and his incredibly talented friends Chris Anderson and Sue Nixon with the Swinging Sixties Orchestra. Entertainment at its highest, reminiscent of Sinatra and the Rat Pack’s performances at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas and all of your favorite musical standards!

Don’t wait – to buy tickets, click here or scan the QR code below:

Check out Joey Jewell here:

Listen to Chris Anderson here:

Listen to Sue Nixon, with the Mike Stafford Trio, here:

This great fundraising event will also include a special pre-show performance by the Mount Rainier High School Jazz Combo under the direction of MRHS Music Director Ashley La.

You’ll be served great appetizers and desserts prepared by amazing Des Moines Specialty Shops and Restaurants including Marina Mercantile, Creole Soul, Kiahana Sushi, Mini-The-Dough- Nut, and Red Robin, and great wines served by Destination Des Moines! Please patronize these fine businesses to thank them for their generosity.

Fundraising for our Community Charities!

A silent auction featuring tabletop glass sculptures made by renowned artist George C Scott will highlight the event as well! George C Scott’s works are displayed internationally in major galleries and commissioned for public, business, and private collections. If you’re lucky, you’ll have the rare opportunity to take home glass creations by local personalities such as Des Moines Mayor Traci Buxton, Famed Artist and Farmers Earl and Doreen Harper, Highline Public Schools Chief Scott Logan, revered Coach Del Rivero, Highline College Administrator Justin Tallion, retired Print Place owners Dan and Cindy Johnson, to name a few!

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building the community of Des Moines, Washington. In 2024 we will work with local organizations such as the Mount Rainier Pool to for free swimming lessons for youth to make sure our children are water safe. We will partner with the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park and Destination Des Moines to present the Waterland Children’s Festival, a day of lively activities that are free to all children to be held at the Des Moines Filed House Park. We will work with the Des Moines Area Food Bank to help meet the needs of more that 3,500 local families. We will sponsor the annual International Sculpture Day community event and work with regional artists to create sculptures and works of art to enhance the community.

Live and Local Concerts Start May 27

As The Waterland Blog previously reported, Legacy is proudly partnering with the Quarterdeck to present Live and Local Concerts beginning this coming Monday, May 27, 2024.

In honor of the Foundation’s 25 years, it is launching the Legacy@25 mini-grant program open to all group serving Des Moines needs. To date, funds have been allocated to Mount Rainier High School Student Union Clubs for cultural programs to enhance awareness, to Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market to provide live music and a sitting station for Senior adults throughout the season, and to Des Moines Open Doors Arts to support supplies for adult artist with special needs. Many more grants are in the pipeline and will be awarded through the end of 2024.

Please visit the website at www.dmlegacy.org for grant information.

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation does not do this work alone! It takes likeminded community members, neighborhoods, businesses, civic minded organizations, places of worship, and government to make a difference. Business leaders like George C Scott, Salon Michelle, Aloha Spa, Fleur Fresca, Snure Law, Thorellco, Print Place, Waterland Blog, Just Poke, Optimum Event Rentals, Quarterdeck, and organizations like Destination Des Moines, Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park, Highline College Hospitality Program Students, Des Moines Yacht Club, Wesley Des Moines Wood Shop, City of Des Moines, King County Parks, and 4Culture make it all happen!

25th Anniversary Des Moines Legacy Foundation Board of Directors: Patrice Thorell, President, Ruth Ballard, Vice President, Hallie Marks, Treasurer, Board Members: Gene Achziger, Fred Andrews, Ruth Ballard, Yoshiko Matsui, Kaylene Moon, and Brian Snure.

Legacy Foundation’s Event Volunteers include Tina Patton, Shauna Velasquez, Rebecca Sheldon, Richard Waldron, Del Rivero, Courtnie Crome, Tony Hettler, Mark and Robin Olson, Michele Raus, Makayla Thorell, and Highline College Hospitality Program Students.