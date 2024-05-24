All are invited to get dressed up and join the Des Moines Legacy Foundation’s in celebrating their 25th Anniversary at the Bayside Ball on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

This great evening will start at 6 p.m. at the Des Moines Yacht Club, and will feature Joey Jewell’s Tribute to Sinatra & Friends, with Jim Kerl’s Swinging Sixties Orchestra.

The Annual Bayside Ball is a spectacular fundraising event produced by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation celebrating the timeless classics made famous by Frank Sinatra.

The event will feature a performance by Joey Jewell and the Swinging Sixties Orchestra reminiscent of Sinatra’s performances at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, focusing on Frank Sinatra’s biggest hits like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Lady is a Tramp,” “New York, New York,” “Come Fly with Me” and “Mack the Knife” and more.

Attendees can expect an evening of live music and entertainment, great food from local merchants like Kaihana Sushisaki, Creole Soul and Marina Mercantile; and a Silent Auction of Glassworks, Art, and Local Activities!

This fun evening will include:

Dress to the nines and join a fun-filled night of dancing!

Event greeting music by award winning MRHS Jazz Combo.

A Silent Auction of Glassworks, Art, and Local Activities will being going on throughout the night.

Come support important community charities by participating in the Paddle Raise.

Drinks will be avalialbe for purchase with a no host bar stocked with wine, beer, and spirits.

Videos

Some videos showing the great Joey Jewell & the Swinging Sixties Orchestra in action:

“Cheers to another 25 years of Des Moines Legacy Foundation and helping our community!“

Tickets are on sale now, with all net proceeds go toward building community.

Individual Tickets: $60

Preferred seating for 8: $600

“LEAVE A LEGACY FOR KIDS, SENIORS, FAMILIES, HUMAN SERVICES, AND THE ARTS!”