On Memorial Day – this coming Monday, May 27, 2024 – we celebrate those brave individuals that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 

During Memorial Day weekend in 2023, there were 10,658 incidents in Washington State requiring Fire or EMS response. These incidents resulted in $3,489,572 in property loss. Please keep fire safety in mind as we honor those that have fallen.

Memorial Day marks the start of the summer season, and whether your plans include enjoying the outdoors or staying in – follow these tips to stay safe:

  • Don’t drink and drive.
  • Check that your vehicle is safe and well maintained.
  • Drink plenty of water.
  • Use proper SPF sunscreen.
  • Bring a first aid kit with you when traveling.
  • Store and cook food at proper temperatures.
  • Practice proper safety techniques for grilling.
  • Never leave a fire unattended.
  • Properly extinguish any fires.
  • Always have a kid free zone when cooking.
  • Leave plenty of distance between heating equipment and structures.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3904.

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

