Meet Maui, RASKC’s Pet of the Week! Maui is a spirited dog with a fun-loving personality. At 86 pounds, two-year-old Maui is a big boy. He is also a big baby who loves pets and snuggles!

Maui can be a bit scared of strangers at first and will sometimes bark, but once he feels safe and secure he’s all wiggles and kisses. Due to his size and strength, it would be best for Maui to meet any resident dogs before going home to make sure they get off together on the right paw. Maui would also probably do best with older, dog-savvy children who are accustomed to large dogs.  

Maui is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped! During the month of May, you can “Pick Your Price” when you adopt an adult dog (six months or older) from RASKC. Adoption fees are $25, $50, $75, or $100, plus a pet license fee if applicable. Maui’s adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup.

This big snuggle bug just wants to find his new home where he can feel safe and loved! Visit Maui at RASKC weekdays from Noon to 5 p.m., and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m. 

You can find out more about Maui and his other canine buddies at:

kingcounty.gov/adoptapet

