Meet RASKC’s Pet of the Week…’Raikou‘!

A one-and-half-year-old male domestic shorthair cat, Raikou is an affectionate lovebug who knows what he wants…love and attention!

Although he likes them on his own term, Raikou sometimes talks to you with a growl, but he has calmed down a bit and doesn’t growl as much anymore. He mostly just wants to chat with you and trill now!

Raikou is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped. He can get overstimulated with petting, so his new family will need to keep an eye out for signs that he might need a break. His adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion. As Pet of the Week, Raikou’s adoption fee is reduced!

If you are ready to fall in love with Raikou, please visit him at RASKC today! RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S. in Kent (map below) and is open weekdays from noon to 5pm and weekends from noon to 4pm.

You can find out more about Raikou and his other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at: