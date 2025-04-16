The Kent City Council and Committee of the Whole met on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Discussions primarily focused on public safety and emergency services.

Key agenda items included a presentation on the Medic One/EMS levy renewal set to appear on an upcoming ballot, the acceptance of a grant to fund a dedicated DUI officer, and the recognition of four police officers with Life Saving awards for their heroic actions.

The council also received an encouraging public safety report highlighting a significant decrease in crime rates, and learned about recent technological upgrades for the police department.

Medic One/EMS Levy Presentation

During the Committee of the Whole, the council heard a presentation on an upcoming ballot levy which would support the continued funding of first responders. The current levy period is expiring this year. These first responders serve 2.3 million people throughout King County. According to the presentation, they receive a call for emergency services every 2 minutes.

In this area, survival rates for cardiac arrest is 2 to 3 times higher than average, due to a quick response time and well-trained personnel. In fact, the regional system is so well-known for working optimally that others throughout the country are trying to replicate it.

The previous levy had an average cost to median homeowners of $159 per year. If the levy passes, the cost in 2026 will be $212, for an $850,000 home. Council approved placing this item on an upcoming ballot for voters to decide.

Grant Accepted For Dedicated DUI Officer

The city’s Target Zero program was awarded a grant that will fund a dedicated DUI officer for three years. Target Zero’s goal is to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries from traffic accidents. Kent PD has chosen to select an officer from within the force to put in this new position, so they will be hiring a new officer to replace him.

Life Saving Awards

Chief Rafael Padilla gave Life Saving awards to four officers, for lifesaving measures taken in two different incidents. Both incidents, though unrelated, occurred on the same day in December of 2024.

Officers Cody Blowers and Ryan Husby were called to the Action Sports Bar after a shooting. There they found a chaotic scene in the parking lot where they discovered a victim amidst the crowd, with a gunshot wound to the head. Working together, they were able to stanch the heavy bleeding, and the man survived.

Officers Matthew Litke and James Quidachay arrived at an apartment building, where they found a woman hanging outside her third story window. People below were trying to reason with the woman, who was clearly having a mental health crisis. Litke and Quidachay took the opportunity to sneak up into her room and grabbed her, pulling her back to safety. She was then checked into psychological treatment.

Public Safety Report

First quarter crime data looks extremely positive, even compared to 2024. Crime had been increasing until last year, but it is now down in every category. For two striking examples, shootings in the first quarter of 2025 were down 80% from 2024. Commercial and residential burglary are down 62% and 24%, respectively.

Chief Padilla reported that there has been just one homicide this year, down from three during the same period last year. While he could not give details on an open case, he did say there is a strong lead in this case, in which the victim was found at a disc golf course. He added that even one homicide is too many.

Police Tech Updates

Police cars are now equipped with dash cams that will automatically read license plates of passing vehicles, referencing them against the National Crime Database. This has already been used to recover many stolen vehicles.



Police tasers got an upgrade as well. Instead of a two-shot capacity, they now have ten shots. In addition, heavy clothing will no longer be a deterrent against tasers, something Padilla said was an issue in the past. Tasers now have a longer range as well, allowing for use with greater distance. Chief Padilla was pleased the police will have access to more effective, less lethal tools to help them do their jobs.

Hops & Cops Event