On Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2023 at about 6:46 a.m., a 24-year-old Kent man stole several items from a store in the 25900 block of 104th Ave SE.

Police said the suspect fled into the back seat of an unlicensed car being driven by a female accomplice, a 42-year-old Kent woman. Before they could take off, an employee attempted to make contact, but retreated when the male suspect reportedly pointed a gun at her. The vehicle fled. Officers reviewed available video to attempt to identify the suspects and/or their vehicle.

Then, at around 12:40 p.m., Officers Lentz and Hamilton saw the male suspect in the 12200 block of SE 240th (map below). He was walking away from a sedan matching the suspect vehicle and into Clark Lake Park. They set up a perimeter around the area to prevent escape and protect the community. The Officers detained his female companion, then K9 Kane and his handler K9 Officer Goforth entered the park to locate him. During this time, the female companion identified the suspect as her son.

Renton PD responded with a drone to assist in the search and a 911 call from a local business helped to locate him as well. Eventually they found him hiding underneath a natural ledge. He refused to come out, but after a K9 announcement he was taken into custody.

The gun was not located, but the suspect claimed he dumped it during his run and that “it was a BB gun”. He was transported to the King County Jail and booked for Robbery.

Kent Police added that they have had multiple contacts with this suspect in the past few years.