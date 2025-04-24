Jennifer Grajewski.

For 43 years, Jennifer Grajewski has been a guiding force behind the curtain, shaping the lives of hundreds of young performers and cementing Kentridge High School’s reputation as a regional powerhouse for high school theater.

This spring, Grajewski’s long career in education and the arts will come to a joyful, bittersweet finalé as she directs her last musical—Hairspray—from April 30 through May 10.

Grajewski’s legacy is woven through Kentridge’s acclaimed drama program, where she spent 24 years as director, leading productions to top honors, including “Best Overall Production” at the 5th Avenue High School Musical Theatre Awards for both Hairspray in 2016 and Footloose in 2006.

She was also named Outstanding Arts Educator in 2020.

Beyond the school stage, Grajewski has made a profound impact on the wider Kent arts community as founder and artistic director of At the Ridge Theatre. Over the last 25 years, she has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to local performers and welcomed over 1,500 children to theater camps, nurturing the next generation of artists and storytellers. Her vision for At the Ridge Theatre includes expanding into a year-round hub for education and performance opportunities for people of all ages.

“Jennifer Grajewski has been a cornerstone of our performing arts community—her legacy is felt in every student who found their voice on our stage,” said a Kent School District spokesperson.

As a director, Grajewski’s final production is fitting: Hairspray tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a spirited teen in 1960s Baltimore whose big dreams and bigger heart help transform her world. The high-energy musical is a celebration of inclusion and self-expression—values Grajewski has championed throughout her career.

Performances will be held at the Kentridge High School Performing Arts Center, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m., with matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 3 and May 10.

Tickets for ‘Hairspray’

Tickets are available at:

For the students and colleagues who’ve learned from her, and for audiences who’ve cheered her casts, Grajewski’s farewell is more than an ending—it’s an encore to a legacy of devoted creative education.

Video Tribute

To highlight Grajewski’s impact, here is a video tribute created in her honor when she was named “Outstanding Educator” in 2022: