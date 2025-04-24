Meet Copo, RASKC’s Pet of the Week:

Copo is a 5-year-old pit bull mix who came to RASKC as a stray and is now looking for his new home!

Copo is a simple boy with simple desires – food, scratches, and lots of love! He has a pretty laid-back personality and doesn’t seem to get too flustered about much. When he first came to the shelter, he was dealing with some pretty intense skin issues and ear infections but that never got him down. He is happy and outgoing, always ready for his next meal or adventure!

Copo is still working on his manners, so would do best with a family who is willing to work with him and help him become the best dog he can be! His caregivers have observed that he seems to not do well with other dogs and Copo would prefer to be left alone when enjoying his food and edible chew items. He has been known to resource guard, meaning that he is displaying behavior that is intended to convince other dogs or humans to stay away from a particular treasure or “resource.” The resource that he tends to guard is high value food, such as bones or special treats.

Copo is 63 pounds, neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped! While his skin and ear conditions have improved, he will need continued monitoring and care for these issues.

Copo’s adoption comes with many benefits in addition to the love and snuggles he will give, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup.

As Pet of the Week, Copo’s adoption fee has been reduced!

If you and your family are ready to fall in love with a laid-back but spirited and fun-loving pup, Copo may be the one for you!

You can visit him at RASKC on weekdays from Noon to 5pm and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m.

You can find out more about Copo and his other canine buddies looking for homes at: