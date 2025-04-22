Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult who went missing from her home on Monday afternoon, April 21, 2025.

Karen Rivera, 44, was last seen around Noon on Monday, leaving her residence near 1600 W. James Place in Kent (map below).

She was reportedly headed toward a nearby store at 64th and Meeker but never returned.

Rivera has severe medical conditions including cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and she left home without her phone or necessary medication.

Rivera is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, under 100 pounds, with short bushy brown hair.

She has no teeth and occasionally wears dentures.

She also walks with a limp, has a disabled left arm, and may use public transit.

She was last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt, blue jeans, blue Skechers shoes, and carrying a clear backpack.

Rivera is originally from SeaTac and may be attempting to travel there.

“Karen has severe medical issues,” authorities said. “Please keep an eye out and call 911 if you spot her.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately.