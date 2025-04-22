A 45-year-old Kent woman died while in custody at the Kent Corrections Facility on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, prompting an independent investigation.

Corrections officers found the inmate unresponsive and not breathing in a holding cell around 8:05 a.m., according to the Kent Police Department. She had been booked into the facility on April 19.

Staff immediately called 911 and began CPR, but sadly, the woman did not survive.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) has been called in to conduct a full investigation. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

“At this time, the cause of death is not determined,” the Kent Police Department said in a statement.

Future updates will be provided by VIIT personnel as the investigation progresses.