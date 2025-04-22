A 45-year-old Kent man died Monday night, April 21, 2025 after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Central Avenue South, according to the Kent Police Department.

Police said that a Kent patrol officer came across the crash scene around 8:47 p.m. Monday night in the 900 block of Central Ave S. (map below). The pedestrian had been hit by a southbound vehicle and thrown into a nearby fence.

First responders from Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority performed CPR, but sadly, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver, a 68-year-old Auburn man, remained at the location and cooperated with police. Witnesses told investigators the pedestrian had crossed from the center turn lane into the southbound lane when he was hit.

“The initial evidence gathered led officers to believe that intoxicants were not a factor in the collision,” police said.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit is handling the investigation, and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim.