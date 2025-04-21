Travelers should plan for overnight closures of northbound and southbound SR 167 in Auburn between April 21-22, and in Kent, between April 24-25.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will install sign bridges and toll gantry structures as part of the SR 167 Corridor Improvements Project.

Closure Details, April 21-22:

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR 167 in Auburn will be closed overnight from South 277th Street to 15th Street Northwest from 10 p.m. Monday, April 21 to 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 22. A signed detour will be in place.

The following on- and off-ramps will also be closed:

South 277th Street on-ramp to southbound SR 167

Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to 15th Street Northwest

15th Street Northwest on-ramp to northbound SR 167

Northbound SR 167 off-ramp to South 277th Street

Closure Details, April 24-25:

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR 167 in Kent will be closed overnight from South 212th Street to South 180th Street from 10 p.m. Thursday, April 24, to 4 a.m. Friday, April 25. A signed detour will be in place.

The following on- and off-ramps will also be closed:

Southwest 41st Street on-ramp to southbound SR 167

South 212th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167

Northbound SR 167 off-ramp to South 43rd Street

Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to South 212th Street

This work requires favorable weather conditions and could be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Schedule updates will be available on the project webpage, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.