The Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park will be presenting its 15th Annual Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest fundraiser concert on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 on the sweeping shores of Poverty Bay at Des Moines Beach Park.

And a limited round of only 400 Early Bird tickets are available right now, while they last:

$45 Early Bird (first 400 tickets sold)

$50 General Admission

$55 for Last Call

Enjoy musical stylings from Ladies Who Rock The Blues including: Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, The Stacy Jones Band, The Laurie Morvan Band, and Lady A (see videos below).

Tickets for this Puget Sound summer tradition are on sale now at:

In addition to these soul-stirring blues performances, festgoers will enjoy dozens of craft beer offerings from some of the Northwest’s best brewers including:

Acorn Brewing

Logan Brewing

Stoup Brewing

Georgetown Brewing

Airways

Ghostfish Brewing

Republic of Cider

Jellyfish Brewing Company

Reubens Brews

Seattle Cider Company

Rachel’s Ginger Beer

Schilling Cider Company

Timber City Ginger Beer

As always, 100% of the net proceeds from ticket purchases go to support the incredible causes powered by Rotary of DM/NP, like Highline Music4Life, an organization dedicated to putting instruments in the hands of kids who need them.

This community tradition is facilitated in part by the generous support of many civic-minded businesses, including South King Media.

Videos:

Band Lineup:

Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Stacy Jones Band

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Laurie Morvan Band

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lady A

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tickets:

Learn more and get your tickets today at: