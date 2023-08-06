Local nonprofit Youth Experiential Training Institute (Y.E.T.I.) is asking the public to be on the lookout for outdoor gear that might be offered for sale, which was stolen from them.

Last week, thieves broke into their shipping container and stole clothing, boots and overnight gear they use to outfit students on trips.

“We are working with our insurance company and Burien Police but it would be good for people to be on the lookout,” Executive Director David Dunphy told The B-Town Blog. “This was as we wrapped up a great last year of school programs and were getting ready for the next year.”

Here’s what was stolen:

Rain jackets

Warm jackets

Pants

Sleeping bags and pads

Tents

Stoves

Backpacking backpacks

The acronym “Y.E.T.I.” is likely labeled on all the gear.

This is a local nonprofit whose mission is to develop “grit” in all youth through challenging outdoor adventure.

“Based in South King County, Y.E.T.I. is actively breaking down barriers to make sure everyone can explore our public lands. “At Y.E.T.I. we believe that outdoor adventures help students develop the confidence, curiosity, and skills to overcome challenges in all areas of life while learning to become excellent environmental stewards.”

Between 2022-2023 they did 133 trips up from 60 the year before

They hosted 6 free weekly outdoor clubs at middle school and high schools

They had over 900 student days outside!

Here’s more info about this great local group:

“We have been in the middle of getting ready for the coming school year,” Dunphy added. “Burien Bark had donated a bunch of material and we were working on hiring staff.”

Seeking Public’s Help

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office at (206) 477-2200.

More info on Y.E.T.I. is here: