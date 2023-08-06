From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

Tukwila Police this week – with assistance from SWAT – took Derrion Marche Lewis into custody at a residence in Kent as a suspect in a July 28 homicide.

Police say that Lewis was booked into King County Jail on a charge of Murder.

As The Tukwila Blog previously reported, an adult male was struck by gunfire and was pronounced deceased at the scene in the 200 block of Strander Blvd. on Friday.

Tukwila Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives have been investigating that homicide, and were able to identify the suspect involved and finally locate and arrest him