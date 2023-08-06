From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

Tukwila Police this week – with assistance from SWAT – took Derrion Marche Lewis into custody at a residence in Kent as a suspect in a July 28 homicide. 

Police say that Lewis was booked into King County Jail on a charge of Murder.

As The Tukwila Blog previously reported, an adult male was struck by gunfire and was pronounced deceased at the scene in the 200 block of Strander Blvd. on Friday.

Tukwila Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives have been investigating that homicide, and were able to identify the suspect involved and finally locate and arrest him

Related posts

Kent Police arrest homicide suspect Kent Police investigating fatal shooting on East Hill Kent Police investigating fatal shooting of 26-year-old man Saturday morning Kent Police’s ‘Hops & Cops’ will be Thursday, Aug. 17

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *