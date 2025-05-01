Calling all alien abductees! The annual Men in Black Birthday Bash, aka MIBBB Fest, will kick off on Friday, June 13, 2025 with a fun new event – the Colleen Rafferty Look-Alike Contest.

The contest, which will be held at Marina Mercantile in Des Moines from 6:30–8:30 p.m., is inspired by the character of Colleen Rafferty, played by Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live. The recurring Rafferty character is interviewed by government agents after allegedly being kidnapped by aliens – here’s a sample sketch:

Attendees are encouraged to come to this event dressed as their version of Colleen (or Carl) Rafferty.

“We can’t wait to be in a room of Colleen and Carl Raffertys and create a space where they can share their favorite stories,” said MIBBB Fest co-founder Steve Edmiston. “We believe the tickets for this free event in this cozy venue will go quickly.”

Tickets Are Free But Act Fast

Free tickets are now available at Eventbrite .

The event is open to anyone 21+, and will be held at Marina Mercantile in Des Moines (map below).

The look-alike event is non-commercial; free for participants to enter; no purchase is required; and no endorsements are implied. Complete look-alike contest rules (and award categories) will be posted before June 13.

MIBBB Fest commemorates the appearance of UFOs off Maury Island, WA and the world’s first encounter with the iconic Men in Black. On June 21, 1947, Harold Dahl of Tacoma reported six flying saucers off the shores of Maury Island. The next morning, Dahl alleged he was visited by the first “Man in Black.” Dahl’s story helped launch 1947’s “Summer of the Saucers,” when thousands of UFOs were reported worldwide (watch the award-winning short film here).

MIBBB Fest is anchored by its signature cosplay event, the Men in Black Birthday Bash on Saturday, June 21, held at the Quarterdeck in Des Moines with a view across Puget Sound to Maury Island.

In the days leading up to the event, ticket-holders receive multiple “mission briefs” explaining the history and mythology of the Maury Island Incident.

Additional events for the weeklong MIBBB Fest will be announced soon. For more information, including news about additional events:

About MIBBB Fest

Held each year in Des Moines, WA, MIBBB Fest commemorates history’s first alleged encounter with the so-called Men in Black, the infamous 1947 Maury Island Incident, and the top-secret government intervention that followed. This local festival was founded in 2022 by a small group of Des Moines residents, including Des Moines natives Steve and Melody Edmiston, who are passionate about sharing the fascinating stories of their hometown’s history.

About Steve Edmiston

Steve is an appointee to the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau, and has keynoted the Washington State Historical Society, Smith Tower Rumrunners Club, McMenamin’s History Pubs, conferences, festivals, historical societies, and business groups. He is also a business, entertainment, Intellectual Property attorney, and independent film screenwriter/producer. He is credited with four feature films (including Lifetime’s Crimes of the Past). His award-winning shorts include The Maury Island Incident, The Day My Parents Became Cool,and Thr33. Click here to learn more about Steve Edmiston.

Marina Mercantile is located at 22341 Marina View Drive S., Suite A, Des Moines, WA 98198: