Meet Barbosa, RASKC’s Pet of the Week:

Barbosa went to playgroup and did all right! He is social with other dogs it seems and is a Playgroup Pal! Please ask the staff about his interactions with other dogs in playgroups.

Barbosa is 71 pounds, neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped! His adoption comes with many benefits in addition to the love and snuggles he will give, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup.

As Pet of the Week, Barbosa’s adoption fee has been reduced!

If you and your family are ready to fall in love with paw-some Barbosa, come see him today! You can visit him at RASKC on weekdays from Noon to 5 p.m., and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m.

You can find out more about Barbosa and his other canine buddies looking for homes at: