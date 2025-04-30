Drivers should plan for overnight closures of northbound and southbound SR 167 in Kent between May 1-2 and May 4-5, 2025.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will install sign bridges and toll gantry structures as part of the SR 167 Corridor Improvements Project.

Closure details, May 1-2

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR 167 in Kent will be closed overnight from South 212th Street to 84th Avenue South/Central Avenue North from 10 p.m. Thursday, May 1, to 4 a.m. Friday, May 2. A signed detour will be in place.

The following on- and off-ramps will also be closed:

South 212th Street on-ramp to southbound SR 167

Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to 84th Avenue South

Central Avenue North on-ramp to northbound SR 167

Northbound SR 167 off-ramp ramp to South 212th Street

Closure details, May 4-5

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR 167 in Kent will be closed overnight from 84th Avenue South/Central Avenue North and West Willis Street/SR 516 from 10 p.m. Sunday, May 4, to 3 a.m. Monday, May 5. A signed detour will be in place.

The following on- and off-ramps will also be closed:

84th Avenue South on-ramp to southbound SR 167

Willis Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167

Northbound SR 167 off-ramp to 84th Avenue South

Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to Willis Street

This work requires favorable weather conditions and could be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Schedule updates will be available on the project webpage, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.