Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) is seeking information about three dogs found under concerning circumstances in an unincorporated area of the county near Auburn.

The pups were taken in by an animal control officer earlier this week from the 1800 block of SE Green Valley Road in south King County (map below).

Officials said that the muzzles of all three dogs were swollen, and it appears their mouths may have been bound shut with tape or a strap.

RASKC is investigating this incident as a potential case of abandonment and animal cruelty.

If you recognize these dogs (photos below), or have information that can help identify their owner, please contact RASKC at 206-296-7387 (PETS) or email pets@kingcounty.gov. Please reference case number A25-001848 when submitting information or a witness statement.

If you’d like to help RASKC in providing lifesaving care for pets like these, you can donate cash or supplies via our website at kingcounty.gov/pets or via our Amazon Wish List.