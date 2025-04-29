Kent Police detectives are investigating a sexual assault that occurred along a trail near the water at Lake Fenwick Park on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, between 3 and 4:30 p.m., officials announced.

Investigators believe numerous people — including joggers, dog walkers, and fishermen — were in the area at the time and may have witnessed something related to the assault or interacted with the victim afterward.

They are urging anyone who was in the park during that time and observed anything unusual, heard anything suspicious, or spoke with the victim to come forward.

Police are also asking residents along Lake Fenwick Road, both north and south of the lake, to review any home security footage captured during the timeframe.

Police Seeking Help

Those with information or relevant video are asked to preserve it and contact the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

“The information we have currently does not suggest that there is an ongoing safety threat to the public,” the department said in a statement. “Your assistance could be vital in helping bring justice in this case.”