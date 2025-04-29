Carry The Load, a national nonprofit dedicated to honoring fallen military and first responders, will host a Memorial May walk this Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 18600 SE 240th Street in Kent (map below).

The event is part of Carry The Load’s broader Memorial May campaign, which runs from April 28 through Memorial Day and features walks across the country to honor those who gave their lives in service.

Thousands of individuals, family members, and supporters are expected to participate nationwide, including a large turnout in Kent.

“Carry The Load first started out of anger and frustration for a nation that we felt had forgotten the true meaning of Memorial Day,” said Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and a veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “Since then, our Memorial May campaign has helped provide healing for friends and family of the fallen and keeps their memories alive.”

In addition to honoring fallen military members, Carry The Load also recognizes the service of first responders.

“It takes both our armed forces overseas and first responders back home to protect our families and communities,” Holley said.

All ages are welcome, and people are encouraged to fundraise and track miles walked during the campaign.

Donations support a wide range of veteran and survivor services, including suicide prevention, counseling, service dog programs, and education scholarships for children of the fallen.

Since its founding in 2011, Carry The Load has raised $46 million, with 93% of funds going directly to programs. This year’s campaign goal is $1.5 million.

For more info or to register, visit carrytheload.org.