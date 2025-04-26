A suspect was arrested Friday night, April 25, 2025, after allegedly speeding at more than 100 miles per hour on I–5 and leading authorities on a chase that ended in east Auburn, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The incident began around 8 p.m. Friday night, when a state patrol trooper attempted to stop a BMW traveling at 103 mph near South 317th Street in Federal Way.

The driver failed to stop, and at the time troopers chose not to pursue the vehicle.

However, the suspect was later spotted by “Smokey,” a State Patrol aircraft, which tracked the car as it continued at a high rate of speed into Kent and then east Auburn.

“Smokey was in the area and quickly located the vehicle still at a high rate of speed headed into Kent,” police said.

Troopers successfully deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail on suspicion of felony eluding.

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...