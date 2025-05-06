Holy flying saucers! The Men in Black Birthday Bash (aka MIBBB Fest) is landing again starting June 13, 2025, bigger, funnier and quirkier than ever in 2025.

This year’s celebration of the Washington State origins of the mythic Men in Black will boast nine days of events.

The festival commemorates the historic Maury Island Incident. This 1947 UFO sighting prompted the first reported encounter with a Man in Black, right here in the Pacific Northwest.

Alien Abductee Look-Alike Contest is Friday, June 13

The festival kicks off on Friday, June 13, 2025 with an alien abductee look-alike contest inspired by the recurring SNL character Colleen Rafferty (Kate McKinnon).

Alienvitation Scavenger Hunt Starts Friday, June 13

Friday the 13th also launches seven days of an Alienvitation Scavenger Hunt at the Westfield Southcenter Mall, where you can solve clues, collect prizes, experience new museum-quality Maury Island Incident and Men in Black interactive exhibits. You can even use a phone booth to invite the 1947 aliens back to see what’s new.

The Maury Island Incident Film Screening June 20

Immerse yourself in our region’s UFO history and mythology at Saucers and Sass. This big-screen showing of the multiple award-winning The Maury Island Incident film will be followed by a drag queen-hosted sci-fi trivia contest and party.

Men in Black Birthday Bash is Saturday, June 21

The festival’s signature cosplay event, the Men in Black Birthday Bash, happens Saturday, June 21. Guests come dressed in variations of black and white for an evening of music, entertainment and quirky traditions that celebrate the origin story of the iconic Men in Black. The Waterland Arcade hosts an afterparty with DJ’d, space-themed music. Bash attendees and cosplayers will receive a discounted entry.

“Sparky’s Revenge Dog Flying Disc Tournament” is Sunday, June 22

The festival concludes with flying discs and flying dogs that catch them. “Sparky’s Revenge Dog Flying Disc Tournament” features the Summit Disc Dog club. The competition will crown a new Sparky, in a tribute to the family pet that allegedly met his end during the 1947 UFO encounter off Maury Island.

Full Event Schedule

Here’s a complete rundown of MIBBB Fest 2025 special events:

Friday, June 13, 5:30 p.m. – Alien Abductee Colleen Rafferty Look-alike Contest : Marina Mercantile, Des Moines. Sponsored by Harper Studios. Free with ticket .

: Marina Mercantile, Des Moines. Sponsored by Harper Studios. . June 13-20 – Alien-vitation Scavenger Hunt : Westfield Southcenter Mall, daily during mall hours. Sponsored by Explore Seattle Southside. Free, no ticket required .

: Westfield Southcenter Mall, daily during mall hours. Sponsored by Explore Seattle Southside. . June 20, 6:30 p.m. – Alien-vitation Saucers with Sass : Maury Island Incident film screening and drag queen trivia contest, AMC Southcenter 16 Theater. Sponsored by Explore Seattle Southside. Ticketed .

: Maury Island Incident film screening and drag queen trivia contest, AMC Southcenter 16 Theater. Sponsored by Explore Seattle Southside. . June 21, 5:30 p.m. – Men in Black Birthday Bash : Quarterdeck, Des Moines. Ticketed .

: Quarterdeck, Des Moines. . June 22, 11:00 a.m. – Sparky’s Revenge Dog Flying Disc Tournament: Des Moines Field House. Sponsored by Destination Des Moines featuring Summit Disc Dogs. Free, no ticket required.

Tickets & Info

About MIBBB Fest

Held each year in Des Moines, Washington, MIBBB Fest commemorates history’s first alleged encounter with the so-called Men in Black, the infamous 1947 Maury Island Incident, and the top-secret government intervention that followed. This local festival was founded in 2022 by a small group of Des Moines residents, including Des Moines natives Steve and Melody Edmiston, who are passionate about sharing the fascinating stories of their hometown’s history.

About Steve Edmiston

Steve is an appointee to the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau, and has keynoted the Washington State Historical Society, Smith Tower Rumrunners Club, McMenamin’s History Pubs, conferences, festivals, historical societies, and business groups. He is also a business, entertainment, Intellectual Property attorney, and independent film screenwriter/producer. He is credited with four feature films (including Lifetime’s Crimes of the Past). His award-winning shorts include The Maury Island Incident, The Day My Parents Became Cool, and Thr33. Learn more about Steve Edmiston here.